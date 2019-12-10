7-in-7: Electric Christmas, Acker Musical Showcase

From Lightwire Theater at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center to the 31st Acker Musical Showcase to an Arizona Humanities lecture on the features of fundamentalism in world religions, the holiday season is packed with things to do in the Prescott area.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Brighten the holiday season with Lightwire Theater presenting its “A Very Electric Christmas” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

The show follows a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. However, Max gets blown off course and he ends up at the North Pole, where his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias light up the stage set to timeless holiday hits including those by Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for youth, available online at www.ycpac.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

2 – Head downtown for more Christmas cheer in Arizona’s Christmas City during the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase Friday, Dec. 13.

More than 500 performers in more than 130 businesses are set to participate including the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.; Road One South in Country Bank, 147 N. Cortez St.; the Yavapai College Brass Quintet in the Prescott Candle Company, 103 N. Cortez St.; The Cross-Eyed Possum in Granite Mountain Brewing, 123 N. Cortez St. and many more. Street entertainment, such as performances by the dancers of Summer’s DanceWorks, will also take place and photo opportunities will be provided.



The event begins with the opening ceremony at 5 p.m. involving the Prescott High School Chamber Singers, the community sing “Hallelujah Chorus” and bagpipe music with all the performers starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or a full list of musicians and where they’ll be located, visit www.ackernight.com.

3 – See pieces of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at the Prescott Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 when the library and Prescott YMCA share the joy of the holiday season as the YMCA Youth Ballet presents selections from the ballet.

For children of all ages, it features a cast of about 35 young dancers ages 5 to 15 presenting their 40-minute rendition of the different characters in the ballet.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

4 – Grab some delicious homemade Christmas cookies at Prescott United Methodist Church’s fourth annual Christmas Cookie Walk held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event is sponsored by Prescott United Methodist Women, with profits going toward local, national and global mission projects. Attendees can purchase a box that is filled with cookies of their choice. Candies, mini breads are also available and sold separately.

For more information, call 928-778-1950. Prescott United Methodist Church is located at 505 W. Gurley St.

The Ladies Guild at All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, also has its annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Also for sale will be the guild’s “heavenly fudge” and crafts made by members of the church

5 – Understand the features of religious fundamentalism in religions around the world with Arizona Humanities upcoming lecture “Understanding Fundamentalism in the World Religions,” presented by Björn Krondorfer, director of the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University and Endowed Professor of Religious Studies in the Department of Comparative Cultural Studies.

Held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Prescott Public Library, the lecture will touch on the features of fundamentalism in the traditions of the Abrahamic religions, focusing not on the “right” or wrong” of fundamentalism nor the “right” or “wrong” of these particular religious traditions but why fundamentalism emerged in the beginning of the 20th century as well as what characteristics fundamentalist religious traditions share and how they differ from each other.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 115 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Hear a special concert full of holiday music by the Yavapai College Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

The groups have prepared a winter treat in the form of music that celebrates this festive time of year with pieces that include a suite of selections from “Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and other traditional carols.

Held at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., tickets are $10 for general admission and free for youth, available online at www.ycpac.com.

7 – See Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book, “The Polar Express” during the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s Movies at the Elks program Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Starting at 7 p.m., the film follows a doubting young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount, with proceeds benefiting the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

BONUS

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy the Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Suite 302.

Open through Monday, Dec. 30, hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed Tuesdays.

Admission is $5, or free for children 5 and younger. Those who come can receive $1 off entry by bringing a can of food for the Yavapai County Food Bank. For more information, visit www.enchantedchristmasaz.com.



