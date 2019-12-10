OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
31st Annual Acker Musical Showcase Night, Dec. 13

A large crowd watches as Road 1 South performs at Country Bank during the 30th annual Acker Musical Showcase in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 3:30 p.m.

Come out for the 31st Annual Acker Musical Showcase Night in downtown Prescott from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 with an opening ceremony starting at 5 p.m.

Acker Night is a fun, family friendly tradition that combines participating downtown businesses with musicians who volunteer their time and talents to keep music alive and thriving for the youth of Prescott. Funds raised on Acker Night provide scholarships for music lessons, instruments and local youth performing arts programs.

For more information about parking, participating musicians, merchants and more, visit ackernight.com.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Acker Musical Showcase returns Dec. 13.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

