OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

To Your Good Health: Injections of painkiller into spine not always a relief

By Dr. Keith Roach
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 7:25 p.m.

DEAR DR. ROACH: At 64, I was in very good health except for moderate hypertension, which was treated with lisinopril. I then had an incident lifting a heavy load, which injured my back. Long story short, three years of pain drove me to have an L4-L5 vertebrae back fusion. I am now 67, and in hindsight, surgery was a bad decision.

Since my surgery, every injection I have received from three pain-management doctors has been ineffective. These included painkillers to target nerves for radiofrequency nerve ablation; steroids at several spots above and below the fusion; and a recent epidural at L6 that was supposed to travel up my spine. The doctors said that relief would come within the hour or several days. These injections have never brought ANY relief. But they do, however, aggravate my pain for the next several days. I jokingly asked my current doctor if he is injecting me with saline solution.

Is my system impervious to the desired effect of these injections? My only limited relief is with hydrocodone tablets, which have other side effects (opioid-induced constipation). It’s sometimes as aggravating as the back pain. — R.S.

ANSWER: I don’t know why some people respond well to injections and others do not. Most experts do not keep attempting injections if the first one (or maybe few) are ineffective. However, some people have a good response, so it usually is worth a try. There isn’t outstanding evidence of benefit in trials (that is probably because there are quite a few people like you, who have gotten no benefit at all).

Your story is another reminder not to make the decision for back surgery lightly.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has precancerous cells in his prostate. Is there a danger to me performing oral sex? What other types of diseases can be transmitted through this activity? A male movie star stated that he contracted throat cancer from performing oral sex on women. I’m very concerned for my own health and safety. — Anon.

ANSWER: I think you are concerned about human papillomavirus. Some strains of this virus can cause several types of cancers, especially cervical cancer in women and some cancers of the mouth and pharynx in both women and men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are about 9,000 cases of HPV-associated throat cancers, roughly 80 percent of which happen in men. It is thought that oral sex is the usual way that the virus is acquired.

Prostate cancers are not HPV-associated, so there is no increased risk to you due to your husband’s prostate cancer. It is unlikely, though still possible, for you to contract or have HPV, even if neither you nor your husband have had symptoms, such as genital warts, and if you have never had an abnormal Pap smear (associated with HPV infection).

The HPV vaccine is an anti-cancer vaccine. There is incontrovertible evidence now that it protects against cervical cancer, and most experts believe that the vaccine will protect against HPV-related throat cancers as well. The vaccine is indicated for all children and young adults up to age 26, and may be appropriate in certain circumstances for people even older.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

To your good health: Pneumonia vaccine can be administered in thigh if necessary
Column: Testosterone treatment reserved for men with symptoms
Dr. Roach: Do calcium-channel blockers block calcium supplements?
Dr. Roach: HPV vaccine offered only up to age 26
To Your Good Health: E.D. can indicate other health issues

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries