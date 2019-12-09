OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 09
White Castle recalls frozen burgers over listeria fears

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 2:54 p.m.

White Castle is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen burgers due to possible listeria contamination after finding the bacteria in one of its manufacturing plants.

The recall by the fast-food chain involves specific lots of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers, as well as frozen 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers, according to a notice posted Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products being recalled all have best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, the company said.

White Castle operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states and sells its products in retail stores nationwide, according to its website. The 98-year-old company's frozen fare is sold at 7-Eleven, Aldi, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Rite Aid, Sam's Club, Save-A-Lot and Walmart.

Listeria monocytogenesis can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems. While healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the notice stated.

Customers who may have purchased any of the products indicated are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund and to consult with their physician regarding any medical questions.

Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services

