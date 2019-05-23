US Supreme Court rejects Arizona opioid case
PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Arizona's attorney general to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.
The justices rejected the request without comment.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, said when he filed the case that it was meant to ensure Purdue has enough money to pay judgments or settlements in other state and federal courts. The U.S. Constitution allows the Supreme Court to have jurisdiction over controversies between a state and citizens of another state, though the high court rarely exercises that authority.
Brnovich said in a statement that he's disappointed by the ruling but "will continue to fight for Arizona's interests in Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings.
“Today's ruling will not end our efforts to hold Purdue and the Sacklers accountable for their role in the opioid crisis,” he said.
A spokesman for Purdue denied Arizona's claims when the suit was filed.
