OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stanford on top, UConn up to No. 2 in AP women's Top 25
College Basketball

Connecticut's Megan Walker, left, is guarded by Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut's Megan Walker, left, is guarded by Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

DOUG FEINBERG Associated Press
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 3:56 p.m.

Connecticut jumped to No. 2 behind Stanford in The Associated Press women's Top 25 rankings released Monday after another week filled with upsets.

The Cardinal garnered 27 of the 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. UConn jumped up two spots, seven points in front of No. 3 Oregon, after routing longtime rival Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

Oregon State moved up to fourth behind the rival Ducks and South Carolina was fifth. Connecticut, Oregon and Oregon State each received a first-place vote.

Louisville fell from No. 2 to seventh after losing at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 15 Mississippi State fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2016 after losing to West Virginia. Those upsets came a week after then-No. 1 Oregon and then-No. 2 Baylor lost.

"I can't remember an early season in women's basketball that was anything like this," ESPN analyst and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo said. "This is what many women's college basketball fans have been hoping for — more really good teams and No. 1s that are touchable. I'm eager to see what's next."

Baylor, Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the top 10.

West Virginia jumped back into the Top 25 at No. 22 after knocking off then-No. 10 Mississippi State on Sunday. LSU fell out.

RISING WILDCATS

Arizona (9-0) is off to its best start in 20 years. The 18th-ranked Wildcats have won a school-record 15 straight games dating to their WNIT championship run last season. A win Thursday over Tennessee State would give the Wildcats their best record ever to start a season. Arizona's ranking matches its best since 2003.

BIG 12 DOMINANCE

The Big 12 won its challenge over the SEC with eight victories over a five-day span. Three unranked Big 12 teams beat Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma routed then-No. 25 LSU, 90-68, Texas knocked off then-No. 17 Tennessee and West Virginia topped Mississippi State.

VICTORIOUS BIG TEN

The Big Ten beat the ACC for the first-time ever in the conferences annual challenge. The Big Ten won all seven of its home games and added road wins by No. 12 Indiana and Minnesota. The Hoosiers continue to impress this season, having achieved their highest ranking ever this week.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UConn still unanimous No. 1 in women’s hoops poll
AP Top 25: Defending champion Clemson moves up to No. 2
Arizona women ranked for 1st time in 15 years; Oregon No. 1
AP Top 25: Kentucky enters rankings for 1st time since '07
Florida, Wichita State, Arizona are 1-2-3 in poll

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries