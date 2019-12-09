Shelton’s career-high 20 points leads NAU past Omaha

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Sophomore guard Cameron Shelton dropped a career-high 20 points as NAU men’s basketball used a big first half to outlast Omaha 73-65 in a doubleheader with the women’s team on Sunday.

As part of an effort to reach out to fans in different parts of Arizona, NAU basketball traveled down to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The last time the men’s team was in the Prescott area was in 2011 when they lost to BYU.

This time, the Lumberjacks were able to get the win as Shelton’s 20 points (16 in the first half) was just enough to fend off Omaha’s second-half rally on Sunday.

“I would just credit this to the vision of our guys. I got a lot of points of back cuts and me just trying to catch the defense sleeping and honestly, I got a lot of points off steals, so our ball pressure was great,” Shelton said. “And like I said, I got a lot of points off back cuts and that just attributes to our guys making great passes and making great reads.”

The game began as a slugfest with both sides battling hard to take control. However, a 3-pointer by NAU freshman Ajang Aguek broke a 10-10 deadlock and sparked a 35-10 run in the first half that ultimately decided the game.

Despite a quiet night from Luke Avdalovic (2 pts, 1-3 FG), NAU’s leading scorer, the Lumberjacks received crucial contributions from Shelton, Ted McCree and Cameron Satterwhite. The trio combined for 47 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field.

“The other team is not letting Luke get shots. They’re sticking to him, gluing on him and it’s time for other guys to step up and they did that,” said NAU head coach Shane Burcar. “This will help us in the future because if other guys are stepping up, they can’t just stick on Luke.”

With a 45-20 lead at the break, the Lumberjacks appeared to be well on their way to their fourth win of the season. But in the world of college basketball, nothing is ever that easy.

Omaha fought back in the second half and held the Lumberjacks scoreless for the opening four minutes. Meanwhile, the Mavericks continued to chip away at NAU’s lead and came to within four points with 43 seconds remaining.

However, NAU’s defense, along with timely plays from McCree, Satterwhite and Bernie Andre, helped them close out the game. Once Omaha started playing the foul game, the Lumberjacks also struggled at the line, which was why the Mavericks were able to able to get so close.

In the end though, two huge defensive plays by Andre (10 points, 13 rebounds) thwarted any chance of an Omaha comeback. On the first play, he managed to get a loose-ball steal in the final minute and then delivered a big swat at the rim for the game’s exclamation point.

“That block was everything,” Burcar said. “They’re going to the rim, they’re going to cut it within two or four but he gets the block and we get the rebound. And he kind of took the lid of the hoop with free throws too when he finally made a couple free throws for us.”

UP NEXT

The Lumberjacks (4-2) will hit the road to take on Utah Valley (4-7) on Saturday, Dec. 14. Big Sky Conference action will begin on Dec. 28 with a road game against Montana.

“We got to have a great week of practice for sure. We have finals week but that really can’t stop from having an outstanding week of practice,” Shelton said. “We got to really prepare for a great Utah Valley team, whose played some good opponents and has won some games … So a great week of practice and hopefully that will translate to the game.”

