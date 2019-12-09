OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prosecutors say Alaska dentist rode hoverboard at procedure

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, dentist Seth Lookhart talks with his lawyer Paul Stockler during his trial in Anchorage, Alaska. The Alaska dentist is accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients and also performing a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard, authorities said. Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, dentist Seth Lookhart talks with his lawyer Paul Stockler during his trial in Anchorage, Alaska. The Alaska dentist is accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients and also performing a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard, authorities said. Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 9:09 a.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska dentist accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients also performed a procedure while riding a wheeled, motorized vehicle known as a hoverboard, authorities said.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid fraud and reckless endangerment.

A former patient testified Wednesday at his trial that she was angered when an investigator showed her an unauthorized 2016 video of Lookhart extracting one of her teeth while she was sedated and he was riding the hoverboard

Veronica Wilhelm was “pretty livid” about the dentist’s actions, she testified.

“When did Dr. Lookhart get your approval to take out your tooth on a hoverboard,” prosecutor Joan Wilson asked in court.

“He never did. I obviously wouldn’t have approved that. That’s dangerous,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm also was angered that Lookhart sedated her son for a teeth cleaning, she said

Lookhart denied the felony fraud allegations but acknowledged some other accusations, including the hoverboard procedure, defense attorney Paul Stockler said.

Stockler described the dentist’s actions as “absolutely stupid.”

“But I’ve seen much more dangerous things where no doctor has been charged,” the lawyer said.

The Anchorage dentist unnecessarily sedated patients so he could inflate his Medicaid billing, authorities said.

Lookhart fraudulently billed Medicaid about $1.8 million dollars and stole $250,000 from his partners, authorities said.

A state board suspended Lookhart’s dentistry license in 2017.

Wilhelm addressed Lookhart directly in court.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about taking out my tooth, I appreciate that, but I just think that what you did was outrageous, narcissistic you know, and crazy,” she said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prosecutors: Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard
Police: Thief didn’t get far in motorized grocery store cart
My dentist told me I need a root canal. What exactly does that mean?
Children's dental care should start earlier than you'd think
Anesthetics’ side effects easily misinterpreted as allergy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries