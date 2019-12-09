Officials: Letters offering free money are most likely scams

You receive an unsolicited cashier’s check through the mail, offering hundreds of dollars of free money. What do you do?

Based on advice from local law enforcement officials: Throw it away.

Letters containing unsolicited cashier’s checks are common in the area, say local police and sheriff’s officials

One such offer received by a local resident in mid-November contained what appeared to be a legitimate cashier’s check for $1,750, along with directions to deposit the check and then buy gift cards and send in a photo of the codes on the cards.

The recipient was instructed to keep between $200 and $300 of the $1,750 as payment for the related “mystery shopping” information that was required to be gathered during the purchases.

According to a news release from the Federal Trade Commission, such checks are scams. After depositing the check and carrying out the instructions, it says, “Fast forward days or weeks to the unhappy ending. The bank finds out the check you deposited is a fake, which means you’re on the hook for all that money.”

Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said the check scheme “has been a common scam in the past,” although he said he has found no incidents of it in recent weeks.

“If you receive checks with such promises, throw them away. They are fake, and it is a scam,” D’Evelyn said in response to an inquiry by the Daily Courier. “There is no such thing as ‘free money.’”

Jon Brambila, spokesperson for the Prescott Police Department, said he also was familiar with the check scam but was not aware of any recent incidents in the Prescott area.

“The advice from the Prescott Police Department would be that anytime anyone is offering you something for free, you should question that and be very aware that it is almost always a scam,” Brambila said. “Nothing in life is free.”

Randy Chapman, spokesperson for the Chino Valley Police Department, said the town also had had no recent reports of the check scam.

But, he noted that Chino Valley residents had recently reported other scams, such as: “You have a warrant and the police will arrest you if you don’t pay us in green dot cards.”

Chapman reported that he also had heard of a recent scheme in which someone stated that they were law enforcement from Texas, and a vehicle rented in the potential victim’s name was found with drugs inside “and they would need to pay or a warrant would be issued for their arrest.”

Of both of the potential scams, Chapman said, “Luckily, neither victim fell for the scam prior to contacting us.”

He advises that anyone who gets an unsolicited check should verify it before depositing it. “I do not know of any legitimate company that will require you to deposit a check and then send them some of the money back,” Chapman said.

If anyone doubts the validity of a solicitation, Chapman said, “They can always contact their local police department, which is well-versed in scams.”

