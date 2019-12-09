Obituary notice: Pixie Anne Ginsbach

Pixie Anne Ginsbach, 68, was born December 2nd, 1951 in Sioux Falls, So. Dakota and passed away December 7th, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz. The family will receive friends and guests for a visitation from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., in Prescott, Ariz. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Drive, in Prescott. Burial will take place following the service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.