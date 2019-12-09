Obituary notice: Pixie Anne Ginsbach
Pixie Anne Ginsbach, 68, was born December 2nd, 1951 in Sioux Falls, So. Dakota and passed away December 7th, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz. The family will receive friends and guests for a visitation from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., in Prescott, Ariz. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Drive, in Prescott. Burial will take place following the service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: