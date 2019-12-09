Obituary: John Fromm
John Fromm, 84, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, at his home in Prescott, Arizona following a short illness. John Robert Fromm was born in Mason City, Iowa. He married Thelma Witt in 1955 and lived in their home on the farm at Mason City for the next 33 years. He served in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1960. In addition to farming, John was elected to two terms as a Cerro Gordo County Supervisor from 1981 to 1988, work that he found rewarding and invigorating. They moved to Prescott in 1988. John worked for Yavapai College as a mechanic and bus driver for college athletic teams. He was also a driver for Yavapai Bus Tours and Elderhostel. John will be remembered as a member of Central Arizona Geology Club and as a docent at Dewey-Humboldt Historical Museum. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Charles and his sister, and her husband, the Reverends Marilyn and Charles Butler. He is survived by his wife Thelma; sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Dean Schwarz of Decorah, Iowa; by nieces, Beverly and Anne Butler; nephew, John Butler, as well as the Schwarz children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, suggestions for memorials would be Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, Skull Valley Historical Society or Sharlot Hall Museum. A memorial service will be held at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St. on Wednesday December 11th, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will also be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.
Information provided by survivors.
