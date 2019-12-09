OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New Year's Eve Boot Drop returns Dec. 31

The 6-foot tall cowboy boot drops at the top of Palace Saloon in Prescott ushering in 2018. The annual Whiskey Row Boot Drop will again take place in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. and midnight. (Courier file photo)

The 6-foot tall cowboy boot drops at the top of Palace Saloon in Prescott ushering in 2018. The annual Whiskey Row Boot Drop will again take place in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. and midnight. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 8:08 p.m.

For the 9th year, downtown Prescott’s Whiskey Row will be the backdrop for an original local spectacle: The New Year’s Eve Boot Drop.

“Thousands will welcome 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.,” states a news release about the event.

The annual Boot Drop features a festive six-foot illuminated cowboy boot, which is lowered down from a 40-foot flagpole on top of The Palace building on historic Whiskey Row.

The first drop occurs at 10 p.m., with a second drop at midnight. “As the crowd of thousands of people cheer both drops, fireworks will light up the night sky,” adds the news release from Helken & Horn Ad Agency.

The earlier drop, which occurs simultaneously with the traditional “Ball Drop” in New York City, is especially popular with young families and those who wish to retire earlier, although many opt to stay for both drops.

The boot descends from atop the historic Palace building, which is more than 30 feet high.

“While not as big as the ball descending in Times Square since 1907, the Whiskey Row Boot Drop event is woven into Prescott’s holiday spirit and is a fitting closing celebration in Arizona’s Christmas City,” states the news release.

Marco Espitia, co-owner of M & M Entertainment & Production, the event planners, noted that before the creation of the Boot Drop event nine years ago, “New Year’s Eve locally was definitely not as festive.”

He added, “Today, it’s an event where thousands of people join together in downtown Prescott to make memories of their best New Year’s ever. We are proud to be part of this truly fun community event. There is no better place in Arizona to ring in the New Year.”

In addition to the music with DJ Ed and MC Leza from Magic 99.1FM, local band 90 Proof will perform starting at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be prizes given away throughout the night, as well as rides on a Ferris wheel (weather permitting), and food and drink from street vendors.

The news release noted that the 6-foot fibeglass boot is getting a much-needed update this year — an improvement that regular revelers will likely notice.

The boot’s builder, Stephan Markov of Morgan Sign Co., said the boot needed a new sole, as well as some crack repairs. It will also get new LED lights with more color combinations, along with a different radio frequency so it can be operated from a farther distance as it makes its way down the flagpole.

As well as a ‘must- see’ for local residents, the release notes, that the Boot Drop draws in visitors from across the country.

Matt Brassard, co-owner of M & M Entertainment & Production, added, “Last year was the first year we had quite a bit of snow, but there were still more than 4,000 people who came to ring in the New Year. We figure if New York City can do it through a blizzard, we can manage it through our unpredictable weather as well. We’re hoping for clear skies this year.”

The event is open to all ages, and admission is free. More information is available online at: www.bootdrop.com.

— The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Whiskey Row Boot Drop kicks off 2016
Prescott's Whiskey Row Boot Drop to ring in New Year
It's nearly time for Prescott's BOOT DROP 2016!
6th annual Boot Drop takes to Whiskey Row on New Year’s Eve
Boot Drop adds ferris wheel, carnival games to revelry

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries