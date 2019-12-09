New Year's Eve Boot Drop returns Dec. 31

For the 9th year, downtown Prescott’s Whiskey Row will be the backdrop for an original local spectacle: The New Year’s Eve Boot Drop.

“Thousands will welcome 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.,” states a news release about the event.

The annual Boot Drop features a festive six-foot illuminated cowboy boot, which is lowered down from a 40-foot flagpole on top of The Palace building on historic Whiskey Row.

The first drop occurs at 10 p.m., with a second drop at midnight. “As the crowd of thousands of people cheer both drops, fireworks will light up the night sky,” adds the news release from Helken & Horn Ad Agency.

The earlier drop, which occurs simultaneously with the traditional “Ball Drop” in New York City, is especially popular with young families and those who wish to retire earlier, although many opt to stay for both drops.

The boot descends from atop the historic Palace building, which is more than 30 feet high.

“While not as big as the ball descending in Times Square since 1907, the Whiskey Row Boot Drop event is woven into Prescott’s holiday spirit and is a fitting closing celebration in Arizona’s Christmas City,” states the news release.

Marco Espitia, co-owner of M & M Entertainment & Production, the event planners, noted that before the creation of the Boot Drop event nine years ago, “New Year’s Eve locally was definitely not as festive.”

He added, “Today, it’s an event where thousands of people join together in downtown Prescott to make memories of their best New Year’s ever. We are proud to be part of this truly fun community event. There is no better place in Arizona to ring in the New Year.”

In addition to the music with DJ Ed and MC Leza from Magic 99.1FM, local band 90 Proof will perform starting at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be prizes given away throughout the night, as well as rides on a Ferris wheel (weather permitting), and food and drink from street vendors.

The news release noted that the 6-foot fibeglass boot is getting a much-needed update this year — an improvement that regular revelers will likely notice.

The boot’s builder, Stephan Markov of Morgan Sign Co., said the boot needed a new sole, as well as some crack repairs. It will also get new LED lights with more color combinations, along with a different radio frequency so it can be operated from a farther distance as it makes its way down the flagpole.

As well as a ‘must- see’ for local residents, the release notes, that the Boot Drop draws in visitors from across the country.

Matt Brassard, co-owner of M & M Entertainment & Production, added, “Last year was the first year we had quite a bit of snow, but there were still more than 4,000 people who came to ring in the New Year. We figure if New York City can do it through a blizzard, we can manage it through our unpredictable weather as well. We’re hoping for clear skies this year.”

The event is open to all ages, and admission is free. More information is available online at: www.bootdrop.com.

— The Daily Courier