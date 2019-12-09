Luis Aguilar Named as Top 10 Finalist for Fred Mitchell Award

FLAGSTAFF — Northern Arizona University junior place kicker Luis Aguilar has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top place-kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA football.

Aguilar enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, which saw him establish himself as one of the most potent kicking weapons in all of college football. He ranked third nationally among all FCS kickers by connecting on 88.8 percent of his field goal attempts.



The junior made 22-of-25 attempts on the season – with only one miss from under 50 yards. He nailed kicks from 57 and 54 yards this season – the blast from 57-yards out was the longest field goal made by any FCS player in 2019.

Aguilar was also perfect on all 52 of his extra-point attempts and led the nation with a total of 61 kickoff that went for touchbacks.

In addition, Aguilar was third among FCS national leaders and led the Big Sky Conference with 1.83 field goals per game and was ninth in the nation in scoring with 9.8 point per game average.

Aguilar was previously honored as a 2019 All-Big Sky First Team choice and was recognized as the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week twice this past season.

The Nogales, Ariz., native would become the first NAU player to receive the honor after the trophy was established in 2009.

Aguilar entered the 2019 campaign with just four made field goals in his initial 22 career games, with his longest make coming from 38 yards.

The recipient of the Fred Mitchell Award will be announced in mid-December at the National Football Foundation Awards ceremony in Chicago in mid-December.

Details are provided at www.fredmitchellaward.com.

Information provided by Northern Arizona University