OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Dec. 09
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Luis Aguilar Named as Top 10 Finalist for Fred Mitchell Award

Northern Arizona University junior place kicker Luis Aguilar has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top place-kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA football.

Northern Arizona University junior place kicker Luis Aguilar has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top place-kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA football.

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 5:25 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Northern Arizona University junior place kicker Luis Aguilar has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top place-kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA football.

Aguilar enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, which saw him establish himself as one of the most potent kicking weapons in all of college football. He ranked third nationally among all FCS kickers by connecting on 88.8 percent of his field goal attempts.

The junior made 22-of-25 attempts on the season – with only one miss from under 50 yards. He nailed kicks from 57 and 54 yards this season – the blast from 57-yards out was the longest field goal made by any FCS player in 2019.

Aguilar was also perfect on all 52 of his extra-point attempts and led the nation with a total of 61 kickoff that went for touchbacks.

In addition, Aguilar was third among FCS national leaders and led the Big Sky Conference with 1.83 field goals per game and was ninth in the nation in scoring with 9.8 point per game average.

Aguilar was previously honored as a 2019 All-Big Sky First Team choice and was recognized as the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week twice this past season.

The Nogales, Ariz., native would become the first NAU player to receive the honor after the trophy was established in 2009.

Aguilar entered the 2019 campaign with just four made field goals in his initial 22 career games, with his longest make coming from 38 yards.

The recipient of the Fred Mitchell Award will be announced in mid-December at the National Football Foundation Awards ceremony in Chicago in mid-December.

Details are provided at www.fredmitchellaward.com.

Information provided by Northern Arizona University

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAU’s Case Cookus Named as Finalist for the Walter Payton Award
Local Rundown: Former Badger wrestler Payne takes reins of Prescott’s program
Aguilar’s FG lifts NAU over Portland State
Sacramento State scores twice in final 1:38 for win over NAU
NAU football slotted 3rd in preseason Big Sky coaches and media poll

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries