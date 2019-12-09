OFFERS
Light Side: A Journey with David Prowse, Dec. 11
The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary

The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary titled "Light Side: A Journey with David Prowse" at Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14, 7202 Pav Way at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Quantum Digital)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 9, 2019 5 a.m.

The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary titled "Light Side: A Journey with David Prowse" at Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14, 7202 Pav Way at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

With rare and exclusive access to David Prowse, now 84, the feature-length documentary brings a fresh and different perspective to a long and celebrated career. Besides playing the most iconic screen villain in cinema history in the original Star Wars trilogy, the former weightlifting champion also featured in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, trained Christopher Reeve for 1978's Superman and was awarded a special medal (the MBE) by the Queen of England in 2000 for his services to charity.

The film's director, Marc John, says: “This is not simply a recap of an amazing life, it's an art house film which aims to be very surprising and thought-provoking. It was an absolute pleasure to make this film with Mr Prowse, and I hope Star Wars fans and audiences in general find it enjoyable."

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Related Video

LIGHT SIDE: A JOURNEY WITH DAVID PROWSE (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

LIGHT SIDE: A JOURNEY WITH DAVID PROWSE (OFFICIAL TRAILER) from Marc John on Vimeo.

