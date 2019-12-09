Light Side: A Journey with David Prowse, Dec. 11
The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary
The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary titled "Light Side: A Journey with David Prowse" at Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14, 7202 Pav Way at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
With rare and exclusive access to David Prowse, now 84, the feature-length documentary brings a fresh and different perspective to a long and celebrated career. Besides playing the most iconic screen villain in cinema history in the original Star Wars trilogy, the former weightlifting champion also featured in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, trained Christopher Reeve for 1978's Superman and was awarded a special medal (the MBE) by the Queen of England in 2000 for his services to charity.
The film's director, Marc John, says: “This is not simply a recap of an amazing life, it's an art house film which aims to be very surprising and thought-provoking. It was an absolute pleasure to make this film with Mr Prowse, and I hope Star Wars fans and audiences in general find it enjoyable."
Click here to purchase tickets in advance.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: