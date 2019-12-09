Letter: Hate and politics
Editor: The other day, a reporter asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi whether she hates President Trump. She responded angrily that her strong Roman Catholic beliefs prevent her from hating anyone and that she prays daily for Mr. Trump. Politicians often seek the moral high ground with explanations that are dubious. Human nature being what it is, one’s religious identification cannot be an ironclad alibi for hating. Truth is, while Speaker Pelosi’s true feelings are unknowable, hate motivates much of what we see in politics.
Hate came to mind when I read a Nov. 17 letter in the Courier in which the writer claimed that most educated people were anti-Trump and most Trump supporters were uneducated. President Trump has more than 90% support among Republicans and I am not aware that there is strong evidence that Republicans are less educated than Democrats. Not that it matters: education is not a prerequisite for voting eligibility. Alleging supporters of specific politicians are ignorant is meant to demean or intimidate, akin to calling them “deplorables” or commenting on television that one can smell them in Walmart. Such commentary divides us as Americans.
Who is to blame for hate in politics? Democrats and Republicans point fingers – an illustration that self-awareness is in short supply. We should all agree that our fellow citizens have a right to support a political candidate without having their intelligence or personal hygiene called into question. That would do a lot to take the hate out of politics.
John Acquavella
Prescott
