Lane closures on Route 169 near Quail Tracks Road scheduled for Dec. 9-10
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 169 while guardrail repair is underway.
The work is scheduled between NF-9604K (milepost 11) and NF-9604F (milepost 13) from 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and between Quail Tracks Road (milepost 7) and Mojo Trail (milepost 9) from 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
SR 169 will be narrowed to one lane during nighttime operations.
Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
