Free Movie Night: 'Life, Animated', Dec. 11
Adults can enjoy a free screening of "Life, Animated" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
From Academy Award winning director Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated is the inspirational story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films. Rated PG.
Light refreshments provided. Open captions will be shown. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info or call 928-777-1500.
