Editorial: Sign up for the Courier Christmas lights contest and become a part of history

the editorial board began to wonder: "What is the history behind people looking to spread a little joy by decorating their trees and houses with hundreds of thousands of lights during the holiday season?"

According to wikipedia.org, the Christmas tree was adopted in upper-class homes in 18th-century Germany where people occasionally decorated with candles.

At the time, candles were an expensive light source. Nevertheless, they were glued with melted wax to a tree branch or attached by pins.

The first known Christmas tree to use actual lights was the creation of Edward H. Johnson, a friend of inventor Thomas Edison. Johnson had 80 hand-wired red, white and blue light bulbs the size of walnuts made and he proudly displayed them Dec. 22, 1882, at his home in New York City.

Although local newspapers reportedly ignored the story, dubbing it a publicity stunt, one reporter for a Detroit newspaper did write about it, calling Johnson the “Father of electric Christmas Tree Lights.”

By 1900, businesses started stringing up Christmas lights, which were too expensive for the average person and didn’t become the majority replacement for candles until nearly 1930.

In 1895, President Grover Cleveland sponsored the first electrically lit Christmas tree in the White House, featuring more than 100 multicolored lights.

From that point on, a movement for using electric lights to decorate their Christmas trees began to grow and eventually, the lights made their way outdoors when cities and towns began community lighting competitions sponsored by General Electric in the 1920s.

By the 1950s, Philadelphia’s Christmas Light Show and Disney’s Christmas Tree became popular and average households finally began their own displays.

Today, most big cities, towns and smaller communities across the world have light parades, contests, and some type of Christmas tree lighting to celebrate the holidays.

— The Daily Courier