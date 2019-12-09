Dewey-Humboldt Town Council to meet Dec. 10
The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council has a study session at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, at Dewey Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 68 Suite 10.
The agenda includes presentations and discussions on Mayer Area Meals on Wheels’ 2019 first biannual accountability report, Central Arizona Land Trust’s 2019 first biannual accountability report, the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society’s first biannual accountability report, Henry+Horne’s financial audit for fiscal year 2018-2019, a discussion on zoning regulations dealing with the health and safety of town residents and an overview and discussion of the proposed volunteer of the year process.
— The Daily Courier
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: