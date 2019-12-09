Dewey-Humboldt Town Council to meet Dec. 10

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council has a study session at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, at Dewey Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 68 Suite 10.

The agenda includes presentations and discussions on Mayer Area Meals on Wheels’ 2019 first biannual accountability report, Central Arizona Land Trust’s 2019 first biannual accountability report, the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society’s first biannual accountability report, Henry+Horne’s financial audit for fiscal year 2018-2019, a discussion on zoning regulations dealing with the health and safety of town residents and an overview and discussion of the proposed volunteer of the year process.

— The Daily Courier