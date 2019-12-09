OFFERS
Children will ‘Shop with a Cop’ Dec. 14

This photo shows police cars lined up for a 2017 Shop with a Cop event in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Originally Published: December 9, 2019 5:05 p.m.

On Saturday Dec. 14, approximately 100 children from Yavapai County will participate in the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop event.

This event, coordinated yearly by the Prescott Police Department, is funded entirely by donations and supported by volunteers throughout our communities. This year, Officers from 12 various Law Enforcement agencies, will be pairing with children to shop for gifts and essentials that will help make Christmas a little happier.

This year’s event will begin at the Prescott Valley Public Library at 7401 E. Civic Circle. Children and their Officers will leave that location in a lights and siren procession and travel to Glassford Hill Road and then to Highway 69 where they will arrive at the Walmart at 3050 East State Route 69. Children will shop; enjoy breakfast and a special visit from Santa Claus before returning to Prescott Valley to meet back with their families.

Every year, this event brightens the spirits of everyone who participates and all who witness the happiness of each child. The Prescott Police Department is grateful for the support of our community whose generous donations make this event possible each year. Those who wish to donate may contact Officer Tim Johnson at (928) 777-1970.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department

