Breaking: Prescott Police seek missing child
The Prescott Police Department reported on Monday evening that they are looking for a child who ran away from Prescott Mike High Middle School on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9.
The Department is seeking 12-year-old Chase Logan Walkingstick-Madeiros. He is 4’11” tall, weighs 86 pounds and has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweater, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a red, black and blue backpack.
According to the Facebook post, Chase “ran away from Prescott Mike High Middle School this afternoon and was last seen in the area of Granite Creek Park. With the temperatures dropping into the high 20s or low 30s, we are concerned for the welfare of Chase. If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call us at 928-445-3131.”
The original Facebook post can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/352719281774982/posts/960705567643014/?d=n
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
