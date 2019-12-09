Bears are rarely seen in Delaware. This one caused an uproar
WILMINGTON, Del. — A bear has caused an uproar after running through the streets of Wilmington, Delaware.
The News Journal reports that police spent part of Thursday morning trying to catch the animal while bystanders rushed to get a look. Some residents were told to shelter in place.
But by 11:15 a.m., police in Delaware’s largest city said the bear left their jurisdiction. It’s unclear where the animal went.
The animal had caused widespread excitement in a city and a state that rarely sees bears.
During the morning, the bear was seen in a backyard and and in an alley. People later spotted it on railroad tracks behind a grocery store and then moving toward a park.
Wilmington police said they had planned to tranquilize the bear. But they also warned that they might have to shoot it if the animal came too close to people.
The sighting in Wilmington comes after drivers reported seeing a bear crossing major highways earlier this week.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: