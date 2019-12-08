OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Witucki: For marriage, the ring's not the only thing

By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 9:35 p.m.

I got a bittersweet taste of my own medicine last month. Do you remember that column about being thankful even when you have less? Well, I now have one less ring.

Sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday, my wedding ring fell off my finger. I don’t know, maybe the wintry weather makes my fingers swell or something. Anyway, my wife and I have spent a lot of time trying to figure out where it might be. We’re fairly certain it’s still at home somewhere, but it’s not in the laundry, or the trash. It’s not in the turkey stuffing. It doesn’t appear to be in the litter box.

We’ll keep looking, but I just can’t put my finger on where it is. (Sorry about that. We headline writers tend to create bad puns naturally.)

A wedding ring is, of course, just a symbol. Putting on a wedding ring doesn’t actually make you married, despite whatever you did at the wedding ceremony. Come to think of it, there are many things about weddings that are just symbolic in nature. The bridesmaids and the best man are nice, but they’re not necessary to get married.

In our country of course, marriage is a legal state and a formal license or document of some kind is usually necessary. I don’t deny the importance of those documents, but even they somehow miss the point when it comes to what a good marriage — a good relationship — is really about.

The strongest marriage bonds are not literal bonds or legal bonds. They lie in the hearts of the married couple. As long as both people are committed to each other and the relationship, then the marriage will last. Love is usually the key to holding it together, but it’s a mature love that puts value on what is best for each person. It’s not just based on how they feel, or what the courts say.

I know that many of you, for whatever reason, are not wearing a wedding ring, either. The good news is that you don’t need to be married to have that same mature love that married couples have. For that love is mostly a choice, a decision to love no matter what the circumstances of life may be. Marriage is a blessing, but it is not a requirement for a good life. And a physical ring is not a requirement to have a good marriage relationship.

Thankfully, my wonderful wife understands all of this. The ring may be gone, but our love lives on and always will. Of course, if we don’t find the ring soon, I’ll be replacing it.

LATE UPDATE: The ring was found near the kitchen sink. That’s one less Christmas bill to worry about.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Underwhelming ring
Dear Annie: Walking down the aisle without drama
Tyree: Getting married to yourself: That’s a thing, y’all
Dear Annie: The old ways don’t need to change
Dear Annie: Parents not invited to wedding

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries