Witucki: For marriage, the ring's not the only thing

I got a bittersweet taste of my own medicine last month. Do you remember that column about being thankful even when you have less? Well, I now have one less ring.

Sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday, my wedding ring fell off my finger. I don’t know, maybe the wintry weather makes my fingers swell or something. Anyway, my wife and I have spent a lot of time trying to figure out where it might be. We’re fairly certain it’s still at home somewhere, but it’s not in the laundry, or the trash. It’s not in the turkey stuffing. It doesn’t appear to be in the litter box.

We’ll keep looking, but I just can’t put my finger on where it is. (Sorry about that. We headline writers tend to create bad puns naturally.)

A wedding ring is, of course, just a symbol. Putting on a wedding ring doesn’t actually make you married, despite whatever you did at the wedding ceremony. Come to think of it, there are many things about weddings that are just symbolic in nature. The bridesmaids and the best man are nice, but they’re not necessary to get married.

In our country of course, marriage is a legal state and a formal license or document of some kind is usually necessary. I don’t deny the importance of those documents, but even they somehow miss the point when it comes to what a good marriage — a good relationship — is really about.

The strongest marriage bonds are not literal bonds or legal bonds. They lie in the hearts of the married couple. As long as both people are committed to each other and the relationship, then the marriage will last. Love is usually the key to holding it together, but it’s a mature love that puts value on what is best for each person. It’s not just based on how they feel, or what the courts say.

I know that many of you, for whatever reason, are not wearing a wedding ring, either. The good news is that you don’t need to be married to have that same mature love that married couples have. For that love is mostly a choice, a decision to love no matter what the circumstances of life may be. Marriage is a blessing, but it is not a requirement for a good life. And a physical ring is not a requirement to have a good marriage relationship.

Thankfully, my wonderful wife understands all of this. The ring may be gone, but our love lives on and always will. Of course, if we don’t find the ring soon, I’ll be replacing it.



LATE UPDATE: The ring was found near the kitchen sink. That’s one less Christmas bill to worry about.