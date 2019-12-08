OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 08
Ugly sweater stories from the Prescott Christmas parade

Rachel Barrow (right) wears an ugly Christmas sweater with a dinosaur whose tail wraps around the sweater at the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Rachel Barrow (right) wears an ugly Christmas sweater with a dinosaur whose tail wraps around the sweater at the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 10:05 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:26 PM

Rocking an ugly Christmas sweater showcasing a Santa Claus Centaur at the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7, Deborah Smith said it was originally for an ugly sweater contest a few years ago at her job.

Smith said she found it online, and this year brought it to the parade to keep with the theme of “The Ugly Christmas Sweater.”

“I wanted to be in the spirit of everything,” she said. “Ugly sweater parade, how could I show up without an ugly sweater? Or at least a bizarre one.”

A Prescott resident, Smith said she attends the parade every year. This year’s was awesome, she said. Prescott has parades down and they do a fantastic job every year, Smith said.

Also watching the parade was Teri Keefe from Tucson, wearing a sweater that had Santa’s face but with sunglasses made out of sequins. She got it at K-Mart and has had it for six years.

“It can wink at you with the little (sequins),” Keefe said, noting with the parade’s theme she knew she needed to break it out and wear it. “It keeps getting larger and larger. It’s all tore up but it’s so cool.”

She also comes to see the parade every year, she said. Her kids march in it playing in the Catalina Foothills High School Marching Band, Keefe said.

photo

Teri Keefe (center) is seen wearing an ugly Christmas sweater with Santa Claus wearing sequin sunglasses at the 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 7. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

While it was Rachel Barrow’s first time at the parade, she got in on the ugly Christmas sweater fun too, buying one from Target. What sold her on it, Barrow said, was that it was a dinosaur whose tail wrapped around the sweater.

Staying true to the theme, parade entrants were awash in ugly Christmas sweaters, but Carissa Wenz, who was in the parade because her daughter goes to Summer’s DanceWorks, said she decided that if she was going to do it, she’d go all the way.

She bought an ugly Christmas jumpsuit at Target and said she plans to wear it until Christmas is said and done.

“They were flashing Christmas to me,” Wenz said, adding she’s “a little more understated normally.”

Though the parade and the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting are over, Christmas events aren’t over yet for Arizona’s Christmas City. More seasonal cheer is around the corner with the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase happening Friday, Dec. 13. The opening ceremony is at 5 p.m. with musicians, dance troupes and other performers starting in multiple downtown venues at 5:30 p.m.

