OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD Student of the Week: Ryker Lavers

Ryker Lavers (Courtesy)

Ryker Lavers (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 8, 2019 9:52 p.m.

Ryker Lavers is a Pre-K student at Taylor Hicks. His teacher, Miss Trudy, says that she knew from the moment he started school that he was a special boy. She says that Ryker is kind, smart, fun, and is a great friend to all his classmates in our room. “He is kind to all the other children and helps them by showing them how to build or sharing a toy. At home, Ryker loves to be outside. He loves to ride his bike, go camping, play with his cousins and his best friend. He loves helping his mom and dad whenever possible. He has the most contagious laugh and heart melting smile.

“At school after a camping trip, I always ask him what was the best thing he ate while camping, and he always replies: My Dad’s Orange Chicken! Then, that heartwarming smile and the contagious laugh!”

— Mrs. Trudy, Discovery Gardens Preschool

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PUSD Student of the Week: Noah Cuenca Hardy
PUSD Student of the Week: Zakary Todd Allen
HUSD Student of the Week: Jlynn
PUSD Student of the Week: Kendall Onnen
Prescott High’s senior tour, a significant moment

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries