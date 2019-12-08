PUSD Student of the Week: Ryker Lavers
Ryker Lavers is a Pre-K student at Taylor Hicks. His teacher, Miss Trudy, says that she knew from the moment he started school that he was a special boy. She says that Ryker is kind, smart, fun, and is a great friend to all his classmates in our room. “He is kind to all the other children and helps them by showing them how to build or sharing a toy. At home, Ryker loves to be outside. He loves to ride his bike, go camping, play with his cousins and his best friend. He loves helping his mom and dad whenever possible. He has the most contagious laugh and heart melting smile.
“At school after a camping trip, I always ask him what was the best thing he ate while camping, and he always replies: My Dad’s Orange Chicken! Then, that heartwarming smile and the contagious laugh!”
— Mrs. Trudy, Discovery Gardens Preschool
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: