Next HUSD board meeting on tap for Dec. 10

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board will discuss the results of a report assessing all of the district’s facilities, including conditions and needs that to be addressed over the next decade.

The ADM Group has prepared a Powerpoint presentation on the district’s 10 schools and facilities. Board members are slated to discuss the report, but no action is to be taken.

The board will also talk about plans to provide CPR training for all Bradshaw Mountain High School seniors as now required by state law as a graduation criteria.

The board will also be asked to approve the high school course guide for the coming year, a test incentive plan and some out-of-state travel plans for Glassford Hill Middle School.

Mountain View Elementary Principal Kim Grant will offering board members a presentation about the school, including trend data, school focus, activities and partnerships.

The board will review and vote on school calendars for the next three years.

The board is also scheduled to vote on selection of a new chief financial officer. Upon approval, the recommended candidate Arthur Studley will replace retiring Cynthia Windham.

At the close of the meeting, the board will have a closed-door session for the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dan Streeter. The results of that will then be released at the January board meeting.

Streeter is in the second year of a three-year contract.

All HUSD meetings are open to the public with public participation allowed at the beginning of each meeting. The public time is limited to 30 minutes.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.