OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Next HUSD board meeting on tap for Dec. 10

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board is seen at a meeting. (Courier file photo)

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board is seen at a meeting. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: December 8, 2019 9:58 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board will discuss the results of a report assessing all of the district’s facilities, including conditions and needs that to be addressed over the next decade.

The ADM Group has prepared a Powerpoint presentation on the district’s 10 schools and facilities. Board members are slated to discuss the report, but no action is to be taken.

The board will also talk about plans to provide CPR training for all Bradshaw Mountain High School seniors as now required by state law as a graduation criteria.

The board will also be asked to approve the high school course guide for the coming year, a test incentive plan and some out-of-state travel plans for Glassford Hill Middle School.

Mountain View Elementary Principal Kim Grant will offering board members a presentation about the school, including trend data, school focus, activities and partnerships.

The board will review and vote on school calendars for the next three years.

The board is also scheduled to vote on selection of a new chief financial officer. Upon approval, the recommended candidate Arthur Studley will replace retiring Cynthia Windham.

At the close of the meeting, the board will have a closed-door session for the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dan Streeter. The results of that will then be released at the January board meeting.

Streeter is in the second year of a three-year contract.

All HUSD meetings are open to the public with public participation allowed at the beginning of each meeting. The public time is limited to 30 minutes.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

HUSD faces ‘right-sizing’ to close budget deficit
Streeter: Looking at the Humboldt Unified School District’s bond initiative
Editorial: State could learn a thing or two from HUSD
HUSD board approves full-day Head Start
Humboldt school board meeting scheduled for June 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries