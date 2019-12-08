Gift Wrapping Service benefits local charities and non-profits, Dec. 9-24

Gift wrapping is available at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd. across from Santa's Village during mall hours from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24.

Prices are affordable and only cash will be accepted. All proceeds benefit local charities and non-profits.

Sponsored by the Desert Rose Dancers. For more information, call Sue at 928-713-5021.

