Gift Wrapping Service benefits local charities and non-profits, Dec. 9-24
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 5 a.m.
Gift wrapping is available at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Blvd. across from Santa's Village during mall hours from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24.
Prices are affordable and only cash will be accepted. All proceeds benefit local charities and non-profits.
Sponsored by the Desert Rose Dancers. For more information, call Sue at 928-713-5021.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
Most Read
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: