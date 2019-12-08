Arizona State heads back to Sun Bowl, to face Florida State
College Football
Arizona State (7-5, Pac-12) vs Florida State (6-6, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 31, noon
LOCATION: El Paso, Texas
TOP PLAYERS
Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels, 193 of 310, 2,748 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs.
Florida State: RB Cam Akers, 1,144 yards rushing, 14 TDs.
NOTABLE
Arizona State: The Sun Devils beat three Top 25 opponents — including an upset of No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 23 after a midseason four-game losing streak — and twice cracked the national rankings during an up-and-down season.
Florida State: The Seminoles, whose 36-year bowl streak ended in 2018, were in danger of missing a second straight postseason before interim coach Odell Haggins replaced the fired Willie Taggart and won two of three to end the season. Mike Norvell was hired from Memphis to take over following the bowl game.
LAST TIME
Florida State 52, Arizona State 44 (Nov. 3, 1984)
BOWL HISTORY
Arizona State: 32nd bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the seventh time and third time in six years.
Florida State: 47th bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the third time and first time since 1966.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies found identified as married elderly couple
- American Pickers to film in Arizona
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: