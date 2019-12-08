OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State heads back to Sun Bowl, to face Florida State
College Football

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) runs for a first down against Florida on fourth=and-1 during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) runs for a first down against Florida on fourth=and-1 during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 10:55 p.m.

Arizona State (7-5, Pac-12) vs Florida State (6-6, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 31, noon

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels, 193 of 310, 2,748 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs.

Florida State: RB Cam Akers, 1,144 yards rushing, 14 TDs.

NOTABLE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils beat three Top 25 opponents — including an upset of No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 23 after a midseason four-game losing streak — and twice cracked the national rankings during an up-and-down season.

Florida State: The Seminoles, whose 36-year bowl streak ended in 2018, were in danger of missing a second straight postseason before interim coach Odell Haggins replaced the fired Willie Taggart and won two of three to end the season. Mike Norvell was hired from Memphis to take over following the bowl game.

LAST TIME

Florida State 52, Arizona State 44 (Nov. 3, 1984)

BOWL HISTORY

Arizona State: 32nd bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the seventh time and third time in six years.

Florida State: 47th bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the third time and first time since 1966.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Apple Cup tops this week in the Pac-12
AP Top 25: Alabama out of top 5 for first time in 4 years
Preview: Arizona bidding for postseason berth against Arizona State
Preview Capsule: Sun Bowl
Preview Capsule: No. 18 Arizona State faces high-powered Washington State

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries