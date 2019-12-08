OFFERS
Airport plan up for final OK from Council

This artist’s rendering shows the planned new terminal at Prescott Regional Airport. Mayor Greg Mengarelli announced on Tuesday that the airport terminal project had been confirmed for an FAA grant. (Courtesy/City of Prescott)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 8, 2019 10:02 p.m.

An airport master plan that has been in the works since 2016 could get its final acceptance by the Prescott City Council this week.

The final master plan, including the airport layout plan and the revised public airport disclosure map, will be among the issues that the council will discuss during a full day of meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

This week’s meetings will include: A closed-door executive session at 9:30 a.m.; a public study session at 1 p.m. and a public voting session at 3 p.m. All three meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The airport master plan discussion will begin during the 1 p.m. study session with a presentation from Delta Airport Consultants, the firm that led the master-planning process.

A city memo notes that the master plan process is considered to be a “blueprint” for future airport development. The process involved reviews and research and reports on: inventory, forecasts, facility requirements, alternatives and financial feasibility.

The Airport Layout Plan “serves as a critical planning tool that depicts both existing facilities and planned development for the airport,” the memo states.

Over the past three years or so, the planning process included six meetings with the Master Plan Advisory Committee and the Airport Manager’s Airport Working Group.

In addition, the city conducted four public open houses for review and feedback. The public meetings took place in March 2017, August 2017, November 2017 and July 2018.

While the City Council approved an earlier version of the Public Disclosure Map in August 2018, the map overflight disclosure area has been adjusted to the east and west “in an effort to better align with the city’s 2002 Airport Area Specific Plan …” according to the memo.

After the 1 p.m. study session presentation, the council will consider accepting the master plan during the 3 p.m. voting session. The item will be a part of the consent agenda, a list of routine items typically approved with a single motion.

In other action, the council will:

• Hear a presentation recognizing Arizona Public Service (APS) and celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Willow Creek Dog Park.

• Consider a $47,025 contract for a Total Compensation and Classification Study by Evergreen Solutions.

The initial presentation on the study will take place at the 1 p.m. study session, and the vote is scheduled for the 3 p.m. voting meeting — also as a part of the consent agenda.

• Discuss four issues during a 9:30 a.m. closed door executive session.

The meeting includes discussion of: the Big Chino Water Ranch and related contracts; the Stringfield Ranch development agreement; the Arizona Eco Development agreement and the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe water and sewer settlement.

City Attorney Matthew Podracky said the items would include updates for the council on the four issues. No public council actions are planned on any of the items after the executive session.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

