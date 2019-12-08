Acker Musical Showcase returns Dec. 13

The Christmas season in Prescott, known as Arizona’s Christmas City, continues on Friday, Dec. 13, with the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase.

Opening ceremonies start at 5 p.m. and include the Prescott High School Chamber Singers, the community sing Hallelujah Chorus and Central Arizona Pipe & Drums. At 5:30 p.m., numerous musicians will perform all over downtown Prescott, including the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance in the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.; Road One South in Country Bank, 147 N. Cortez St.; the Yavapai College Brass Quintet in the Prescott Candle Company, 103 N. Cortez St.; The Cross-Eyed Possum in Granite Mountain Brewing, 123 N. Cortez St. and many more. Street entertainment, such as performances by the dancers of Summer’s DanceWorks, will also take place and photo opportunities will be provided.



There will be bags at every business hosting a musician as well as at various locations throughout the downtown area and anyone who wants to give can by donating with the money going toward the J. S. Acker Music Park Association for scholarships to dedicated performing arts students in the Prescott area. The organization provides private scholarships for students to continue studying music as well as money to each school district’s music program.

Parking will be available at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. and at Cowgirl Country Antiques, 324 S. Montezuma St. Additionally, there will be a free shuttle bus to and from the event at Augie’s, 1721 Highway 69 running from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information about the 31st annual Acker Musical Showcase, visit www.ackernight.com.

— The Daily Courier