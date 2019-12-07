Why are flags at half-staff today, Dec. 7, 2019

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Governor Ducey released the following statement:

“When the American service members woke up that morning, December 7, 1941, ‘a date which will live in infamy,’ they were taken by surprise and vastly outgunned. But they did not shy from their duty. They fought back in one of the greatest displays of military courage and fortitude in our nation’s history. And their brave example would be carried forward by the more than 16 million Americans who left home to fight, and eventually secure victory, in World War II.

“Nearly half of those who gave their lives at Pearl Harbor served aboard the USS Arizona — giving special meaning to this day in the hearts of all Arizonans. It is a day that changed the trajectory of our country forever. And today, we reflect, remember and honor the sacrifices made 78 years ago, while giving thanks to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country in uniform.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.