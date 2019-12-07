Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies identified as married elderly couple found in snow

EDITOR'S NOTE: Read the initial report posted by the Courier at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The two bodies discovered Friday in Ash Fork were identified as Richard Alexander, 74, and his wife, Elizabeth Alexander, 79, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn on Saturday morning.

The Alexanders, both of the Juniper Woods Community in Ash Fork, were discovered Friday around 1 p.m. just outside a private property gate on land owned by the reporting party in the 7000 block of Crookton Road, also known as Old Route 66.

Preliminary findings from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office show no evidence of foul play.

"The pair may have succumbed to weather-related conditions," D'Evelyn said in a statement.

The couple's car was found a short distance away, and it is possible snow kept their bodies from view for a short period of time.

YCSO detectives are working on a timeline in effort to determine travel details for the pair.

Mike and Diane Haas, owners of the property where the Alexanders were found, told ABC15 early Saturday morning that they were heading out of their home and noticed the couple in their yard.

Detectives reportedly told the Haas' the married couple lived nearby and their car may have gotten stuck last week as Ash Fork was getting 10 inches of snow, and eventually decided to leave their vehicle.