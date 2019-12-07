OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 07
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: 2 Ash Fork bodies identified as married elderly couple found in snow
Husband, wife may have succumbed to weather-related conditions

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 1:08 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Read the initial report posted by the Courier at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The two bodies discovered Friday in Ash Fork were identified as Richard Alexander, 74, and his wife, Elizabeth Alexander, 79, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn on Saturday morning.

The Alexanders, both of the Juniper Woods Community in Ash Fork, were discovered Friday around 1 p.m. just outside a private property gate on land owned by the reporting party in the 7000 block of Crookton Road, also known as Old Route 66.

Preliminary findings from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office show no evidence of foul play.

"The pair may have succumbed to weather-related conditions," D'Evelyn said in a statement.

The couple's car was found a short distance away, and it is possible snow kept their bodies from view for a short period of time.

YCSO detectives are working on a timeline in effort to determine travel details for the pair.

Mike and Diane Haas, owners of the property where the Alexanders were found, told ABC15 early Saturday morning that they were heading out of their home and noticed the couple in their yard.

Detectives reportedly told the Haas' the married couple lived nearby and their car may have gotten stuck last week as Ash Fork was getting 10 inches of snow, and eventually decided to leave their vehicle.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Breaking: 2 bodies found in Ash Fork
Couple missing for 75 years found perfectly preserved in glacier
&#8232;Body of murdered teen boy found east of Ash Fork
Storm brings overnight snow; next storm coming Friday
Traffic stop nets over a pound and a half of heroin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries