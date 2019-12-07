Share the art of needle craft at 'Crochet One, Knit Too' in December
Crochet One, Knit Too! is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., the first Saturday of the month in the 1st floor, Glassford Hill Room from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and every Monday in the 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
This is an informal group for those who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting and any other portable needle craft. If someone needs help reading a pattern or figuring out a new stitch, there is always someone who can lend a hand. Besides sharing knowledge and expertise, this group also shares patterns. Friendly and helpful newcomers are always welcome.
This is a free program. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
