Search for girl in rural Arizona creek enters 2nd week

Authorities are still searching for 6-year-old Willa Rawlings who was swept away by high water near Tonto Basin, Arizona on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

Authorities are still searching for 6-year-old Willa Rawlings who was swept away by high water near Tonto Basin, Arizona on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 8:36 a.m.

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Authorities are still hoping to find a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week now since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek.

Gila County Sheriff's officials say searchers will resume using boats and drones Saturday in Tonto Basin in their recovery effort of Willa Rawlings.

"We have no idea where she is. There are so many variables," Lt. Virgil Dodd said.

Divers will focus on a levee system in the creek. They will also look at aerial pictures and videos already taken by drones to see if there is any sign of the girl.

The girl was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek. The bodies of her 5-year-old brother, Colby, and 5-year-old cousin, Austin, were found Saturday. Her parents, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and four other children were rescued.

photo

A road closed near Bar X road and Tonto Creek after a vehicle was washed by flood waters in Tonto Basin, Ariz. Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs searched Sunday for a 6-year-old girl missing since Friday, when a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff from a powerful storm. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP)

Tonto Basin, AZ 85553

Search for children after truck swept away by Associated Press

