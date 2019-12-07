Search for girl in rural Arizona creek enters 2nd week
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Authorities are still hoping to find a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week now since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek.
Gila County Sheriff's officials say searchers will resume using boats and drones Saturday in Tonto Basin in their recovery effort of Willa Rawlings.
"We have no idea where she is. There are so many variables," Lt. Virgil Dodd said.
Divers will focus on a levee system in the creek. They will also look at aerial pictures and videos already taken by drones to see if there is any sign of the girl.
The girl was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek. The bodies of her 5-year-old brother, Colby, and 5-year-old cousin, Austin, were found Saturday. Her parents, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and four other children were rescued.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: