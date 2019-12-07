Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting

Photo Gallery 2019 Prescott Courthouse Lighting, Parade

This photo shows thousands of lights on the courthouse plaza Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, not long after a huge crowd of people left after celebrating the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting.

The 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade, which ran with more than 90 entries earlier in the day Saturday. It was themed “The Ugly Christmas Sweater.”