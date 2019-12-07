Photos/Video: Prescott celebrates with Christmas parade, courthouse lighting
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 9:26 p.m.
Photo Gallery
2019 Prescott Courthouse Lighting, Parade
This photo shows thousands of lights on the courthouse plaza Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, not long after a huge crowd of people left after celebrating the 65th annual Courthouse Lighting.
The 37th annual Prescott Chamber Christmas Parade, which ran with more than 90 entries earlier in the day Saturday. It was themed “The Ugly Christmas Sweater.”
Most Read
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: