Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Photo & Results: Bears place 5th out of 16 teams at Liberty Duals
Prep Wrestling

Bradshaw Mountain wrestling poses for a photo after taking fifth place at the Liberty Duals on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Peoria. (Brad Graubeger/Courtesy)

Bradshaw Mountain wrestling poses for a photo after taking fifth place at the Liberty Duals on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Peoria. (Brad Graubeger/Courtesy)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 11:09 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain

Liberty Duals

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Liberty High School, Peoria

Day 1

Matches

Bradshaw Mountain 65, Gilbert 12

Liberty 57, Bradshaw Mountain 18

Bradshaw Mountain 40, Queen Creek 36

Bradshaw Mountain 51, Apollo 24

Individual Results — Meet (Overall)

Ethan Rosson — 2-2 (8-2)

Sam Garrett — 1-3

Blake Huenemeyer — 3-1 (9-1)

Titus King — 3-1 (6-2)

David Medevielle — 3-1 (9-1)

Ashur King — 2-2

Tyler Dilcher — 3-1 (7-3)

Nick Foshee — 2-2 (8-2)

Kaleb Hill — 1-3

Jacob Foshee — 3-1 (7-3)

George Scriven — 1-3

Mike Kelley — 4-0 (10-0)

Payton Hines — 4-0 (9-1)

Day 2

Matches

Mountain Ridge 43, Bradshaw Mountain 33

Bradshaw Mountain 45, Skyline 14

Bradshaw Mountain, Greenway 24

Individual Results — Meet (Overall)

Ethan Rosson — 2-2 (8-2) 6th place

Sam Garrett — 2-6

Blake Huenemeyer — 6-3 (12-3) 4th place

Titus King — 4-4 (7-5) 6th place

David Medevielle — 7-1(13-1) 2nd place

Ashur King — 3-4

Tyler Dilcher — 5-3 (8-5) 6th place

Nick Foshee — 2-3 (8-3)

Kaleb Hill — 2-5

Jacob Foshee — 5-3 (9-5) 6th place

George Scriven — 3-4

Mike Kelley — 8-1 (14-1) 2nd place

Payton Hines — 7-2 (12-3) 4th place

Team Finishes

8 — Individual medalists

4 — Semi-finalist

4 — 6th place finishers

2 — 4th place finishers

2 — 2nd place finishers

Final Team Results (Top 5 out of 16)

1) Rancho Bernardo (CA) 165

2) Liberty 148

3) Shadow Ridge 107

4) Chandler 74.5

5) Bradshaw Mountain 54

CHINO VALLEY

Mingus Tournament

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Mingus Union High School, Cottonwood

Day 2

Matches

Chino Valley 75, Raiders 6

Chino Valley 66, Miami 15

Chino Valley 54, Mingus 25

Chino Valley 51, Ironwood 26

Casteel 60, Chino Valley 16

Team Finishes

Chino Valley — 2nd place

