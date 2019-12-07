Photo & Results: Bears place 5th out of 16 teams at Liberty Duals
Prep Wrestling
Bradshaw Mountain
Liberty Duals
Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-7
Liberty High School, Peoria
Day 1
Matches
Bradshaw Mountain 65, Gilbert 12
Liberty 57, Bradshaw Mountain 18
Bradshaw Mountain 40, Queen Creek 36
Bradshaw Mountain 51, Apollo 24
Individual Results — Meet (Overall)
Ethan Rosson — 2-2 (8-2)
Sam Garrett — 1-3
Blake Huenemeyer — 3-1 (9-1)
Titus King — 3-1 (6-2)
David Medevielle — 3-1 (9-1)
Ashur King — 2-2
Tyler Dilcher — 3-1 (7-3)
Nick Foshee — 2-2 (8-2)
Kaleb Hill — 1-3
Jacob Foshee — 3-1 (7-3)
George Scriven — 1-3
Mike Kelley — 4-0 (10-0)
Payton Hines — 4-0 (9-1)
Day 2
Matches
Mountain Ridge 43, Bradshaw Mountain 33
Bradshaw Mountain 45, Skyline 14
Bradshaw Mountain, Greenway 24
Individual Results — Meet (Overall)
Ethan Rosson — 2-2 (8-2) 6th place
Sam Garrett — 2-6
Blake Huenemeyer — 6-3 (12-3) 4th place
Titus King — 4-4 (7-5) 6th place
David Medevielle — 7-1(13-1) 2nd place
Ashur King — 3-4
Tyler Dilcher — 5-3 (8-5) 6th place
Nick Foshee — 2-3 (8-3)
Kaleb Hill — 2-5
Jacob Foshee — 5-3 (9-5) 6th place
George Scriven — 3-4
Mike Kelley — 8-1 (14-1) 2nd place
Payton Hines — 7-2 (12-3) 4th place
Team Finishes
8 — Individual medalists
4 — Semi-finalist
4 — 6th place finishers
2 — 4th place finishers
2 — 2nd place finishers
Final Team Results (Top 5 out of 16)
1) Rancho Bernardo (CA) 165
2) Liberty 148
3) Shadow Ridge 107
4) Chandler 74.5
5) Bradshaw Mountain 54
CHINO VALLEY
Mingus Tournament
Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-7
Mingus Union High School, Cottonwood
Day 2
Matches
Chino Valley 75, Raiders 6
Chino Valley 66, Miami 15
Chino Valley 54, Mingus 25
Chino Valley 51, Ironwood 26
Casteel 60, Chino Valley 16
Team Finishes
Chino Valley — 2nd place
