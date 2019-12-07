OFFERS
Obituary: Sylvia Louise Wing

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 10:06 p.m.

Sylvia Louise Wing of Williams, Ariz., passed away on Nov. 17th, 2019. She was born Nov. 20th, 1943 in Prescott Ariz., to Leonard and Leila Roth, the sister of 8 siblings, Margaret, Terry, Charles, (Sylvia), Leonard Jr. (Rusty), Brenda, Kathy, Mary and David.

Sylvia married Steven Thor Wing on Nov. 21, 1961. They had 3 children, Kimberly, Thor and Norman, all surviving; 8 Grandchildren, 7 surviving and 8 Great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was cremated and ashes will be mixed with Steven’s on his death, then will be scattered by family!

There will be a private memorial service at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. Military Cemetery for family and close friends, followed by a Celebration of Life, at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Sylvia passed away 3 days before her 76th birthday and 4 days before our 58th Wedding Anniversary! May GOD bless her! She’s now out of pain!

Information provided by survivors.

