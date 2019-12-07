Obituary: Sylvia Louise Wing
Sylvia Louise Wing of Williams, Ariz., passed away on Nov. 17th, 2019. She was born Nov. 20th, 1943 in Prescott Ariz., to Leonard and Leila Roth, the sister of 8 siblings, Margaret, Terry, Charles, (Sylvia), Leonard Jr. (Rusty), Brenda, Kathy, Mary and David.
Sylvia married Steven Thor Wing on Nov. 21, 1961. They had 3 children, Kimberly, Thor and Norman, all surviving; 8 Grandchildren, 7 surviving and 8 Great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was cremated and ashes will be mixed with Steven’s on his death, then will be scattered by family!
There will be a private memorial service at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. Military Cemetery for family and close friends, followed by a Celebration of Life, at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Sylvia passed away 3 days before her 76th birthday and 4 days before our 58th Wedding Anniversary! May GOD bless her! She’s now out of pain!
Information provided by survivors.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: