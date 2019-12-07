Obituary: Sylvia Louise Wing

Sylvia Louise Wing of Williams, Ariz., passed away on Nov. 17th, 2019. She was born Nov. 20th, 1943 in Prescott Ariz., to Leonard and Leila Roth, the sister of 8 siblings, Margaret, Terry, Charles, (Sylvia), Leonard Jr. (Rusty), Brenda, Kathy, Mary and David.

Sylvia married Steven Thor Wing on Nov. 21, 1961. They had 3 children, Kimberly, Thor and Norman, all surviving; 8 Grandchildren, 7 surviving and 8 Great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was cremated and ashes will be mixed with Steven’s on his death, then will be scattered by family!

There will be a private memorial service at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. Military Cemetery for family and close friends, followed by a Celebration of Life, at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Sylvia passed away 3 days before her 76th birthday and 4 days before our 58th Wedding Anniversary! May GOD bless her! She’s now out of pain!

Information provided by survivors.