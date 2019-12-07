Obituary: Salvatore ‘Sal’ James Campo

Salvatore ‘Sal’ James Campo, 73, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away on November 30, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Vincent and Connie Campo on June 3, 1946.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Prescott Valley VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on Saturday December 14, 2019.

Services begin at 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. Funeral arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.

