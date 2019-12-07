Obituary Notice: Rose Marie Hough
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Rose Marie Hough, age 97, of Chino Valley, Ariz., passed away on December 5th, 2019 in Chino Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
