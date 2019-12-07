Obituary Notice: Patricia Ann Collins
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 9:58 p.m.
Patricia Ann Collins was born March 3rd, 1941 in Claremont, New Hampshire and passed away on December 1st, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
