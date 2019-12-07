Obituary Notice: Marleen Patricia Luckman

Marleen Patricia Luckman, born September 20th, 1949 in Hawthorne, N.J., passed away on November 19th, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. A memorial service, celebrating Marleen’s life, will be held at 1:00 p.m., on December 19th, 2019, at Pine Lakes Community Center, 3707 West Pine Lakes Drive, in Prescott.