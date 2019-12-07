Obituary Notice: Jeannette Frances Guevara

Jeannette Frances Guevara, born January 10th, 1932 in Omaha, Neb., passed away on November 23rd, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 150 Fleury Street, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.