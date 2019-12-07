Obituary: Michael Roy Herron “Skip”
Michael Roy Herron “Skip” passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, at the age of 63. He was born Aug. 9, 1956, in Baker, Montana.
He is survived by his father, John W. Herron; sister Charle L. Herron; his niece, Carey L. Derossett; and nephew James W. Herron; and preceded in death by his mother Bonney L. Herron; and two sisters, Colleen and Delaney; and wife Kathleen.
He grew up loving hot rods, NASCAR Racing, Drag racing and funny cars. His favorite driver of all time is John Force. He had many friends. He was always a smiling and happy person. He is very much loved and greatly missed, but he’ll never be forgotten. I love you, Brother.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Information provided by survivors.
