Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 07
Obituary: James (Jim) Thomas Watson

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 10:11 p.m.

James (Jim) Thomas Watson, 73, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away November 16th, 2019 in Prescott.

He was born April 24th, 1946 in Chicago, Ill., to Margaret (Whiting) and James T. Watson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cherie MacKenzie Watson; his two sons, James Watson and Joseph Leary; his 5 stepchildren, Joseph Lichman, Jodi, Jeff, Billie and Alison MacKenzie; his 5 step-grandchildren, Tyler, Rielly, Shayden, Madelyn and Ryder MacKenzie and one step-great grand son, Shea.

Jim was born in Chicago, moved to Denver and then in 1976, moved to Phoenix, Ariz. He turned his love of art into a career of tattooing, which in turn, became his legacy. Jim owned multiple tattoo shops in Phoenix, including Artistic Tattoo, which became the longest running tattoo shop in Phoenix. Jim also helped many new artist get their start with shops of their own.

Jim retired to Prescott, where he lived with his wife, Cherie and their menagerie of pets. Jim and Cherie were very active in the animal rescue community.

Jim was a very kind and caring man who always had a helping hand to lend to anyone in need.

Jim was an outstanding husband, father and grandpa. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15th, at 2:00 p.m. at Artistic Tattoo Shop, 1029 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, we will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots, at the service.

Information provided by survivors.

