Obituary: Gary D. Cicci

Gary D. Cicci, 71, lost his battle with cancer and walked into the arms of his personal savior, Jesus Christ on November 22, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Gary was successful in his varied careers.

His real love was buying, selling and collecting antique advertising. He moved from Phoenix to Prescott in 2015.

He is survived by his 94-year old mother, Babe Evans, of Mesa, Ariz.; his wife of 3 years, Denise Preble of Prescott; daughters, Stephanie Cicci of Phoenix and Brittany Cicci of Surprise and one grandson.

Gary was fun loving and welcoming to all he met. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held this month in Prescott. The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice for their support and loving care in Gary’s final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 22nd, at the Wedding Chapel, 105 Carleton, in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.

