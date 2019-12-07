Obituary: Gary D. Cicci
Gary D. Cicci, 71, lost his battle with cancer and walked into the arms of his personal savior, Jesus Christ on November 22, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Gary was successful in his varied careers.
His real love was buying, selling and collecting antique advertising. He moved from Phoenix to Prescott in 2015.
He is survived by his 94-year old mother, Babe Evans, of Mesa, Ariz.; his wife of 3 years, Denise Preble of Prescott; daughters, Stephanie Cicci of Phoenix and Brittany Cicci of Surprise and one grandson.
Gary was fun loving and welcoming to all he met. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of his life will be held this month in Prescott. The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice for their support and loving care in Gary’s final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 22nd, at the Wedding Chapel, 105 Carleton, in Prescott.
Information provided by survivors.
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- Mid-week storm moving through Northern Arizona
- Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
- New actions approved in Yavapai County's push toward $70M bond issue for jail in Prescott
- Campers rescued from rising flood water in Camp Verde
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: