Obituary: Carol E. Hicks

Carol E. Hicks, 79 years, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in San Diego, Calif., to Dr. Edward and Katherine Levy on December 20, 1939.

She graduated from San Diego High School and received her Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University.

A Prescott resident for 25 years, Carol was an avid horse woman and a member of Desert Saddle Bags, Prescott Saddle Club, Back Country Horsemen of Central Arizona and a founding member of Large Animal Shelters and Emergency Readiness (LASER), an organization that provides shelter for animals during evacuations.

Carol loved riding wilderness trails and camping with her husband and riding partner of 59 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Spike) Hicks; sister, Susan Conner of Carlsbad, Calif.; daughters, Katherine (Katie) and husband Randall Carruthers of Keosauqua, Iowa, Carlyn and husband Lawrence Ille of Oceanside, Calif.; 2 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

No services will be held per Carol’s wishes. Contributions in Carol’s memory can be made to LASER, P.O. Box 12782, Prescott, AZ 86304. We would also like thank everyone for their love and support in sending sympathy cards and keeping us in their prayers.

Information provided by survivors.

