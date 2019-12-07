OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Dec. 07
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Carol E. Hicks

Carol E. Hicks

Carol E. Hicks

Originally Published: December 7, 2019 10:10 p.m.

Carol E. Hicks, 79 years, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away on November 30, 2019. Born in San Diego, Calif., to Dr. Edward and Katherine Levy on December 20, 1939.

She graduated from San Diego High School and received her Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University.

A Prescott resident for 25 years, Carol was an avid horse woman and a member of Desert Saddle Bags, Prescott Saddle Club, Back Country Horsemen of Central Arizona and a founding member of Large Animal Shelters and Emergency Readiness (LASER), an organization that provides shelter for animals during evacuations.

Carol loved riding wilderness trails and camping with her husband and riding partner of 59 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Spike) Hicks; sister, Susan Conner of Carlsbad, Calif.; daughters, Katherine (Katie) and husband Randall Carruthers of Keosauqua, Iowa, Carlyn and husband Lawrence Ille of Oceanside, Calif.; 2 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

No services will be held per Carol’s wishes. Contributions in Carol’s memory can be made to LASER, P.O. Box 12782, Prescott, AZ 86304. We would also like thank everyone for their love and support in sending sympathy cards and keeping us in their prayers.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home. Please log on ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Carol’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries