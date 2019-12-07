OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 08
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First-half turnovers derail NAZ Suns in loss to Stars
NBA G League

Northern Arizona Suns guard Jared Harper (12) goes up for the contested layup during a game against the Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy, file)

Northern Arizona Suns guard Jared Harper (12) goes up for the contested layup during a game against the Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy, file)

Northern Arizona Suns
Originally Published: December 7, 2019 10:58 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — First-half turnovers proved fatal for the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday night in their 125-100 loss at the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Suns turned it over 16 times in the first half, while they were able to force just nine takeaways for the game. The Suns (2-9) fell for the seventh straight time, while the Stars (8-2) won their eighth straight game after starting the season 0-2. They remain unbeaten at home (5-0).

In the first quarter, the Suns forced Salt Lake City to go 0-of-7 from distance, but Northern Arizona was cold from the field, as the Stars took a 28-18 lead after one. It heated up for both teams in the second quarter, with the Stars taking a 60-39 lead into the locker room thanks to those 16 Suns turnovers.

In the third quarter, the Stars opened up their largest lead of the game, 30 points, and they never looked back, even though NAZ had just two turnovers in the second half. The Stars outshot the Suns 47-of-96 (.490) to 35-of-84 (.417) and outrebounded NAZ 49-39. SLC also outscored NAZ in the paint 74-40.

Jalen Lecque led all scorers in this one with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, plus 5-of-5 from the free throw line, to go with four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes. He tied his career-high in scoring, marking his third career 20+ point game, tied for the second most such games on the team.

Daxter Miles Jr. continued his career-long streak of scoring in double figures, now at nine straight games, with an 18-point performance tonight. Norense Odiase recorded his second career double-double, his first since Nov. 17 vs. Rio Grande Valley, with 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists. Ahmed Hill rounded out the double-digit scoring effort for NAZ with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from distance.

The Stars had seven players reach the double-digit scoring threshold, led by Jarrell Brantley’s 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Brantley also had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals, to go with five assists.

The Suns head back to Prescott Valley for a Tuesday game against the Texas Legends at 6:30 p.m. MT.

—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Peters leads NAZ Suns over Stars, 114-105
Late comeback falls short for NAZ Suns in 109-97 loss to Stars
House drains late 3 to tie, but NAZ Suns’ foul proves fatal
NAZ Suns pick up third straight win, drop Salt Lake City 103-78
NAZ’s O’Bryant scores 9 in D-League All-Star Game

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries