Christmas tree shortage increases prices, limits selection, quality

Surrounded by Christmas trees, Ken Lain, owner of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, said it was especially difficult to stock up on the seasonal product this year.

“I had to call in some favors,” Lain said.

Namely, he convinced his supplier in Oregon to sell the trees he wanted to him instead of another retailer who wanted the same trees.

“This is when relationships come in handy,” he said.

Retailers across the country have had to pull similar maneuvers, adjust their selection, and/or pay noticeably higher prices to accomplish the same feat due to a national shortage of the popular holiday evergreens.

This has resulted in higher-priced Christmas trees and a reduction in quality at many locations.

“It’s been a trend for about the last three years,” Lain said.

Those in the market are partly blaming the economic downturn from 2007 to 2009 for the shortage. Strapped for cash, many families chose not to purchase live Christmas trees those years, which caused farmers to not plant as many trees in anticipation of future demand.

Because Christmas trees grow at an average rate of a foot per year, farmers only started to harvest trees in 2017 that were planted during the recession.

Environmental factors since, such as extreme drought some years and too much rain other years, also affected crop productivity in tree-growing states like Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina and Missouri.

Adding to the recent pressure on the market has been an uptick in demand for real trees.

In 2018, real tree purchases increased by 20%, according to an annual survey by the National Christmas Tree Association.

The participants of that same survey reported paying $78 on average for a real tree, which is $3 more than in 2017.

Karen Rankin, Manager of Mortimer Nursery and Landscaping, really noticed the increase in price for certain varieties of trees last year.

“They were probably up 30%,” she said. And that’s not including the significant rise in transportation costs in recent years.

Lain said he saw about a 10 percent increase overall this year for his product.

To balance the scales, Rankin worked with one grower and purchased just one type of pre-cut tree in bulk rather than getting an assortment.

“People are not going to buy a cut Christmas tree for $100 that you’re going to have for a month and then throw away,” Rankin said. “We just opted out of that and got the ones that were affordable for families to have, which is why we just have one variety this year.”

Many people are, however, willing to pay $100 or more for a living Christmas tree, she said.

“People will buy a potted tree, have it inside and then plant it outside afterwards,” Rankin said. “That way they’re not just cutting down a tree. They can have it and enjoy it in their house and then have it forever in their yard.”

CHECK TREE FRESHNESS

If you haven’t already bought a cut Christmas tree this year, but intend to, there are a few indicators of freshness to look for before making a purchase.

One is the weight of the tree.

“A heavier tree has more water in it, so it’s still hydrated,” Lain said.

Another trick is to drag your hand along a branch.

“Make sure needles aren’t flying off, because that means it’s dry,” Lain said.

It’s also important to check if a tree has been spray-painted green to appear fresh.

“You won’t be able to smell (the paint),” Rankin said. “You can tell by looking at the bark part of the tree to see if there is residue of green on there.”



Once you get a cut tree, it’s best to give it a fresh cut before putting it in a tree stand, Rankin said. It’s also important to keep it away from heat vents and give it consistent water.

Some may even want to consider spraying their tree with a product like Wilt Stop or Wilt Pruf, which are antitranspirants that help the tree from drying out too quickly, Lain said.

“It’s kind of like lotion for trees,” he said. “It really does work and will help you get an extra week or two out of the tree.”

