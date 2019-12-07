Badgers hang early, but still can’t overcome Deer Valley

PRESCOTT — A 19-3 run by Deer Valley in the second quarter was ultimately the deciding factor in the Badgers’ 75-61 home loss to the Skyhawks on Friday night.

Prescott went into Friday’s game searching for their first season win against a Deer Valley team that made back-to-back state final appearances over the last two seasons. In the early goings, the Badgers actually kept pace with the mighty Skyhawks and were only down one at the end of the first quarter.

The Badgers then took a slim lead early in the second and for a brief moment, it appeared they could’ve be on their way to a signature upset. However, it all changed in the blink of eye when Deer Valley caught fire by going on a huge 19-3 run in the final three minutes of the first half.

“[The game] was sitting in our hands and we were looking at it, and then we hit that wall towards the end of that second quarter where we turned the ball over, gave away a possession about six times in a row and then turned around and had an empty possession as well,” said Prescott head coach Travis Stedman. “When you give up a run like we did there, it makes it really tough, especially against a team that’s been in the state title game back-to-back years.”

Despite trailing 41-29 at the half, the Badgers didn’t completely fold over for the rest of the game. Sophomore Jason Parent (27 pts) was Prescott’s biggest bright spot as his hot shooting from mid-range and beyond the arc helped the Badgers chip away at the lead.

“Jason is a tremendous offensive basketball player,” Stedman said. “His mid-range is probably as good as anybody in the state … Honestly, he has those microwave moments. He just becomes unconscious and he could take things over.”

Deer Valley held strong though, never allowing the Badgers to get within 10 points and gaining complete control at the end of the third with a 56-43 lead. It wouldn’t get any better in the fourth quarter as the Badgers started to commit too many turnovers and momentum-killing plays, including a big two-handed block by senior Korey Schwartz (12 pts) that appeared to be clean, but was called a foul.

“We just need to recover from those runs. That’s what happened last game also. That’s the only thing we have to do really. Just not let [the opponent] get into our heads whenever they get a run like that,” Parent said on what the team needs to do to stay competitive the whole way through.

Junior Milap Owens, Prescott’s spark-plug point guard, also had himself a solid night with 19 points while going 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

After getting two freedom games under their belt, the Badgers (0-2) will switch gears when they host Flagstaff (2-1) in the Grand Canyon Region opener on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Flagstaff defeated Prescott in both their meetings last season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.