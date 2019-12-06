Talk of the Town: Two kinds of people

There are basically two types of people in the Quad Cities area, those that are on city or town water and those that are have wells. As a member of the Governor’s Committee for Post 2025 AMAs (water management areas), I was disappointed that the County did not take the opportunity to attend the Arizona Department of Water Resources Water Summit and address a few common misconceptions. In attending a few popular groups that are pro-open space and water conservation, I have on a few occasions seen the finger pointed at well owners as being the source of the Prescott area’s water issues.

This always surprises me because there are so many things that these groups have in common.

Well owners are basically pro anything that keeps the aquifer healthy, including saving the Dells, saving the Verde River, open space and preserving our rural heritage.

As ADWR pointed out at the Water Summit, it is a fact that climate change is impacting our aquifer in a negative manner as indicated by our declining precipitation average.

That is a problem.

But are well owners really to blame?

A lot of these wells were put in long before our current 25-year drought started and some are over 70 years old, so when you attend a meeting where fingers are being pointed at well owners, please take into consideration that while their perspective on new development might be a wee bit different from residents who have not been here quite so long, their goals are the same, keeping the water table at sustainable levels.

There is an old saying “Learn from the mistakes of others, you can’t possibly live long enough to make them all yourself.”

One of my reasons for getting involved with the governor’s group, in addition to advocating for well owners, was to try to keep the Prescott AMA from getting into the same sad predicament that we currently see in Pinal County.

What can you do? Vote responsibly. Before you fill in the box on your ballot, check to see whether or not the city council member or state legislator you are voting for is being supported by developers. While developers do have every right to make money, we, the residents, have the right and responsibility to decide if it is in our best interests to have that development happen here.

If you don’t have the time to commit to any of our local groups such as Save the Dells or the Citizens Water Advocacy Group, you can friend them on social media. Both groups are excellent at getting out information concerning development, open space and water issues.

If you are interested in long term water legislation, the Governor’s Committee on Post 2025 AMAs next meeting is December 9th and is open to the public. Specifics are available on the Arizona Department of Water Resources website.